SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Northern California authorities say they are holding a man on eight counts of attempted murder after he drove into a busy intersection in a Silicon Valley suburb.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Chief Phan Ngo said Wednesday that six of the eight injured were taken to hospitals Tuesday. Seven of the eight were hit.

He said the youngest victim was an 9-year-old boy who was treated and released with minor injuries. He said four people remain hospitalized with major injuries, including a 13-year-old Sunnyvale resident in critical condition.

Ngo said they have no motive for the crash, and there is no evidence linking Isaiah Peoples to known terrorist organizations.

