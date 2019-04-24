CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man who admitted using methamphetamine before causing a fatal accident has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.
News outlets report 50-year-old Timothy Wayne Carper of Charleston was sentenced Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say Carper fled police in a car that struck an ATV last August. The ATV’s driver was seriously injured, and a passenger died a week later. Carper’s car became stuck in a creek in a wooded area, where he was arrested.
Carper was sentenced to up to 15 years for his guilty plea to DUI causing death and up to 10 years for DUI causing serious bodily injury. A judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.