A group of illegal immigrants abandoned a 3-year-old boy in a Texas cornfield, the Border Patrol said Wednesday, leaving the child to fend for himself as the other migrants tried to escape arrest.

Agents spotted the group early Tuesday morning near Brownsville, but when they moved in for the arrest the migrants scattered into the surrounding fields. During the ensuing search agents discovered the toddler “alone and crying.”

They never tracked down any parents, and the child didn’t speak well enough to communicate. But agents said the boy did have a name and phone number written on his shoes for identification — a common tactic for parents who send their children north on the dangerous journey.

The boy was evaluated at a hospital and deemed in good condition.

One Border Patrol agent bought clothes for the boy and Customs and Border Protection officers watched movies and played games with him to entertain him before he was processed and given to the care of contract social workers.

Now deemed an unaccompanied alien child (UAC), the boy will soon be turned over to the Health and Human Services Department for attempts to place with a sponsor here in the U.S.

