April 18

The Daily Times on Earth Day and single-use plastic bags:

Earth Day is Monday, April 22, and - as it was in the founding year 1970 - a good time to take inventory of our own efforts to keep this planet in clean, environmentally conscious order. Well, talk is cheap.

The whole planet? That’s a big place. Sure, we’re recycling - some of us do it as a way of life; some don’t. Many of us are aware of pesticides we spray on our lawns. And even a rising number of us are buying fuel-efficient vehicles to fight dirty air.

But what are we doing truly on a personal level? Do we really “think globally, act locally?” Is there one area where, as individuals, we can make a huge difference? Yes, but it’s work.

Stop using single-use plastic bags when shopping. Halt. Para! Alto! Arretez! Ting! Ma! Gueman. (German, Spanish, Spanish, French, Chinese, Zulu, Korean.) No one disputes the fact that plastic bags cause land, air and water pollution. It is also indisputable that it takes about 400 years for a plastic bag to biodegrade. Just Google “plastic bag pollution images” sometime. You’ll get the picture. Better yet, take a trip up on the Foothills Parkway - you’re guaranteed to see at least one plastic bag in a tree. Or drive out Sevierville Road - there will be a plastic bag in an adjacent pasture. Ain’t going nowhere, as they say.

Despite the Tennessee General Assembly’s questionable action to prohibit local governments from banning single-use plastic bags, there is still something we can do. Find an alternative. Use it when we shop. Here are some suggestions that will make it simple to “think globally, act locally.”

. Every chain store in Blount County carries cheap, reusable grocery bags. Many are not much more than a dollar. One chain gives the proceeds to programs that fight hunger.

. Your insurance agency, for example, will give free tote bags that are perfect for grocery items. When you renew your insurance policy, ask for two or three.

. Many magazine publishers give away bags when you pay for your subscription, and so do charitable organizations when you make a donation.

. Some people even make their own grocery bags from leftover fabric. Styling!

. Choose to shop stores that don’t offer plastic bags - you either bring your own bag or the store furnishes cardboard boxes.

Of course, single-use plastic bags are not the whole problem. The United States is the biggest producer of trash in the world. That makes Blount County a part of a world-sized issue and not one to be solved overnight or by attacking one situation. But it’s a start, knowing we can do our part.

Think globally, act locally. Indeed.

April 20

Johnson City Press on school board member David Hammond:

Regardless of guilt or innocence, David Hammond’s regular brushes with the law have become a problem for the reputation of Washington County Schools and the Board of Education.

He should resign his seat on the board.

Hammond was arrested for the second time in a matter of weeks on Thursday after allegedly violating the terms of his bond by maintaining contact with his accuser in a domestic assault case. Thursday marked the third time Hammond had been jailed during his nine-year tenure on the school board. He had been charged in 2015 with assaulting his then-wife in 2015 - a case that was eventually dismissed and expunged from court records.

After the March 22 arrest, Hammond told the Press he planned to stay on the school board while he contested the domestic assault charge.

Frankly, Hammond’s chaotic situation makes him unable to effectively carry out his duties and responsibilities to Washington County students and their families. As we stated March 29 after the domestic assault allegations, school board members must be held to the highest standards as role models of unquestionable character and reputation.

This third arrest is the final straw in that regard. A school board member seen often in handcuffs and a jail jumper is not a role model. Hammond’s personal life must be in proper order for him to positively represent the citizens of this county. He has become a distraction to the mission at hand.

It should be noted that Hammond has not been convicted of either the domestic assault or the bond violation charges. He is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. According to court records, police found Hammond with the alleged victim after a 911 call on Tuesday and saw text exchanges between the pair as evidence of contact. If what police reported is true, Hammond’s conduct would represent a clear lapse in judgment given his pending court case.

Hammond should step aside and allow the school board to fill the seat with someone who can serve students without distraction.

April 20

Chattanooga Times Free Press on Mayor Andy Berke’s state of the city address:

All Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke wants to do this year is tackle climate change, homelessness, economic mobility and school safety. Once he solves those, we wonder what he’ll do next.

He did, in fact, use his State of the City address at the Chattanooga Convention Center Thursday night to address the four topics, pegging them to how they’ve changed here since 1969, when CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite is said to have mentioned the city in a broadcast as having the dirtiest air in the country.

Berke is not likely to solve any of them by this time next year, but he believes the city needs to take the steps it can to address those four serious issues.

Two of those, homelessness and school safety (and education in general), have significant budget implications.

Berke in December, based on recommendations from the Chattanooga Interagency Council on Homelessness, released the Chattanooga Community Action Plan. A four-year blueprint, it suggested four steps from homelessness to housing for a local population that is said to be 2,000 adults and 600 children at any given time.

At the time, he believed a success rate of 85 percent was possible.

Although Berke said then the implementation of the plan would be by the Interagency Council on Homelessness and not the city, he said the city would fund housing navigators and other managers and coordinators who would help homeless individuals get into homes and help them stay there.

Some of those positions will be in his fiscal 2020 budget, he said, some transitioning from the work his administration did in being certified as having ended veteran homelessness.

We applauded the new plan in December and hope it begins to see fruit as one of the mayor’s four priorities.

Berke, in being the mayor of a city whose public schools are run by the county, has little direct oversight of individual schools within city limits.

But that doesn’t lessen his concern, like the concern of other parents and involved community members around the country, for the quality of their education and their safety in an ever more volatile world.

Berke said during his 2018 State of the City address he would add 1,000 slots for high-quality early learning - the critical time for children before kindergarten - before he leaves office in 2021. In his address a year later, he said 365 of those slots had been secured.

He also is instituting two programs involving schools and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). One of those will give every school in the city a CPD liaison. The other will ensure that a CPD official contacts the school on behalf of a student or students when police have been called to their home the night before.

Currently, the city and county supply school resource officers in most every middle and high school. Although some of the school resource officers may become those schools’ liaisons, the liaisons are not intended to be school resource officers. But they are to be specific contacts for the schools on matters of safety.

Meanwhile, the other program - called Handle With Care - will simply remind teachers to be aware of any behavior that may occur in their student or students because of an adverse experience that had happened in their home and for which police had to be called.

“Children come to school with not just backpacks but with a host of problems these days,” Berke told Times Free Press editors and reporters.

We appreciate the implications of the two safety programs and hope the logistics of implementation don’t keep them from becoming a reality.

Berke, concerning economic mobility, noted that 50 years ago it was assumed most children would do better economically than their parents. Today, he said, that “American Dream” is not the case.

And while he alone can’t improve the economic situation for individual families who need it, he said he could assemble a coalition of people to encourage changes such as minimum-wage policies for states and municipalities, the proliferation of jobs in industries (such as health care) that allow economic mobility, and the need for obtaining post-secondary certifications (or degrees) to increase economic mobility.

By doing those things, Berke said, maybe a “new Chattanooga Dream” could occur.

Similarly with climate change, the mayor won’t be able to halt or lessen fires, floods and tornadoes that hit the area, but he said it only make sense to create - as is in the planning stage - a regional resiliency council of area mayors and commissioners to deal with what may occur, and what occurs, in a proactive way.

Emergency response, disaster preparedness, business support and smart development are some of the ways in which such a group could work together, he said.

No matter your opinion about climate change, we don’t believe there is a downside for being better equipped regionally to handle whatever comes our way.

Berke often has been mentioned as a candidate for higher office, and speaking of climate change, economic mobility and homelessness sounds like a candidate for higher office. But whether that is in his future, doing what he can locally to deal with such issues - plus keeping an eye on everyday problems like crime, potholes and garbage service - is not ambitious but just smart.

