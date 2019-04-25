PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police are investigating the death of a woman after she was hit by a car.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the Tuesday night collision was near 27th Street and Thomas Road.
Police say 60-year-old Hewlett Epperson was crossing the middle of the street outside a crosswalk when she was struck by a van.
Investigators say the 38-year-old man driving could not avoid the collision.
Epperson later died at a hospital.
Thompson says the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of speeding or impairment.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.