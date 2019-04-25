President Trump greeted children of White House staffers and the media Thursday as part of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, and urged them never to drink, smoke or use drugs.

“Never take drugs, don’t drink alcohol, don’t smoke, enjoy your life,” the president told kids. “You don’t need it. It causes a lot of problems. If you learn one thing…”

He added, “I didn’t come up here to say that, but I say it all the time to my kids.”

The president called the event “a very special day.”

He told the children of White House employees, “Your moms and dads are working very hard to keep our country safe from danger and to keep America prosperous, thriving and strong.”

“I even love the media today, I see these beautiful children, products of the media, and I actually like you much more than your parents,” he joked.

Children of White House staff and press got a behind-the-scenes look at West Wing on Thursday. They were appointed junior rangers of the National Park Service, met Secret Service agents and some of their K-9 dogs, and had photos taken by official White House photographers.

The president confided to the kids that he sometimes wishes the photographers “could make me look a little bit better.”

“Sometimes I think they do it on purpose actually,” Mr. Trump said. “Always my chin is pulled in, I look terrible, but that’s okay.”

He marveled at the setting on the South Lawn and told the children, “No matter the time, no matter the date, there is nothing like our great White House.”

