SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Authorities say a former U.S. Army sharpshooter who crashed into pedestrians in California had picked up food and was driving to Bible study when he sped into a crosswalk and injured eight people.

Sunnyvale police chief Phan Ngo said Thursday that Isaiah Peoples did not behave in any way considered bizarre to police when he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Authorities say Peoples deliberately sped into the crowded crosswalk before crashing into a tree.

Ngo said police are investigating claims that Peoples experienced post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in Iraq.

Ngo says a motive in the crash has not yet been determined.

