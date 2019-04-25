WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a man who was staying at his home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 62-year-old Casimiro Nunez won’t be eligible for parole for 50 years under the sentenced ordered Wednesday.

He was convicted last month of first-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in the October 2016 killing of Antonio Guzman. The victim was shot three times in Nunez’s home in the Planeview neighborhood in the southeast part of the city

