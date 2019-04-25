Federal prosecutors charged a Massachusetts state judge Thursday with obstruction of justice and perjury, accusing her of helping an illegal immigrant escape deportation authorities last year by letting the man sneak out of her courtroom.

An officer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been waiting to arrest the migrant, but Judge Shelley Joseph made the officer leave her courtroom, promising that if the migrant was released from custody it would be through the building lobby.

Instead, the judge released the migrant, and a courtroom deputy took him to a back door.

A transcript of the court proceedings shows Judge Joseph conspiring with the migrant’s defense team to thwart ICE.

“I’m not gonna allow them to come in here,” Judge Joseph said at one part of the proceedings.

The judge also took the proceedings off the record for nearly a minute, which federal prosecutors said violated state courtroom rules.

Judge Joseph appears to have sided with the defense lawyers who disputed whether ICE had the right man as the target.

Thursday’s indictment also charges the courtroom deputy, Wesley MacGregor.

He and Judge Joseph are accused of conspiracy to obstruct justice, aiding and abetting, obstruction of a federal proceeding and perjury.

