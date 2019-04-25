LOS ANGELES — A quarantine order has been issued for students and staff at two Los Angeles universities who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or can’t verify that they have immunity.

The University of California, Los Angeles, said that as of Wednesday there were 119 students and 8 faculty members under quarantine. The number of those quarantined at California State University, Los Angeles, is not immediately known.

UCLA says some people could remain in quarantines for up to 48 hours before they prove immunity. A few may need to remain in quarantine for up to seven days.

The orders come as a small outbreak of measles is occurring in Los Angeles County involving five confirmed cases linked to overseas travel.

