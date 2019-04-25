WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police have released the names of two town police officers involved in a traffic stop that led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man.

Police late Wednesday said Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier discharged his gun during the stop Monday evening that led to the death of Anthony Jose Vega Cruz, of Wethersfield.

Officer Peter Salvatore was at the scene, but did not shoot.

Police have said Eulizier was on foot and opened fire when Vega Cruz drove his car toward the officer.

Both officers grew up in Wethersfield. Eulizier is an Air Force veteran and Salvatore is in the Army National Guard.

Neither has any disciplinary history. Eulizier is on paid leave.

Vega Cruz’s family and activists have questioned the use of deadly force during a traffic stop.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.