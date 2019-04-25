ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reagan National Airport will host a full-scale airport emergency drill this weekend.

The drill is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration. The exercise gives first responders, regional officials, mutual aid organizations and the media the opportunity to observe and participate in a simulated aircraft disaster testing the airport’s emergency response plans, policies and procedures.

The drill to be held Saturday will simulate the crash of an aircraft on an airport runway. It will include simulation of aircraft fire suppression and mass casualty triage and transport to local hospitals.

Smoke, fire, participants with mock injuries and a large number of emergency vehicles may be visible to passengers and the public.

Activities will be concentrated on the south side of the airfield in a controlled area near Runway 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.