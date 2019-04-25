LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a 45-day unpaid suspension for a suburban Detroit judge who was arrested for suspected drunken driving before being elected to the bench.
The court Thursday affirmed a decision by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission that determined Oakland County Circuit Judge Julie McDonald didn’t observe the law and conduct herself “in a manner which would enhance the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.”
McDonald waived her rights before the commission and consented to a sanction no greater than the 45-day suspension without pay.
She was a judicial candidate Sept. 8 when police saw her toss something from her car and turn without signaling. Police recorded a 0.08 blood-alcohol level at which a motorist is considered intoxicated.
McDonald began a six-year term in January.
