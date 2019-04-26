KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge in Kansas is facing charges after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Johnson County Court records show that 70-year-old Kathryn Vratil was arrested Thursday night. She is charged in Johnson County District Court with driving under the influence and improper driving.
Vratil is a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports a complaint filed Friday says Vratil was arrested by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. She posted a $1,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 21.
Chief Judge Julie Robinson said in a statement Friday that the federal court will handle the incident as a personnel matter and have no further comment.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.