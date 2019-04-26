BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing another man after arranging online to buy an iPhone.
The Ledger reports that 28-year-old Victor Manns Jr. was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of first-degree murder.
Police say 21-year-old Jeffery Morrow Jr. and a friend had agreed to meet Manns in a Lakeland parking lot in September 2016. They had met through the online marketplace Letgo.
The friend showed Manns the iPhone, and Manns snatched it and ran away. Morrow grabbed a shotgun from his truck and he and the friend then chased Manns. Investigators say Manns was also armed and fatally shot Morrow.
A defense lawyer argued that Manns had given a false confession to deputies shortly after his arrest.
