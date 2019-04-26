BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a high school near Birmingham.
News outlets report the 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning after staff at McAdory High School in McCalla found him in a bathroom with a loaded handgun.
The former student has not attended the school since December, according to school officials.
The school was put on lockdown, which has been lifted. No injuries were reported.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.