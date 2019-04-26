Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Friday that he has raised $6.3 million over the first 24 hours of his 2020 presidential campaign.

“That’s more than any other presidential campaign so far!!” he said in an email.

Mr. Biden announced in an online video Thursday he was running for the Democratic presidential nomination and has a rally scheduled for the Pittsburgh area Monday.

The former Delaware senator said he has received donations from 96,926 people and said the average donation was $41.

Polls have consistently shown Mr. Biden leading the massive field of contenders, but it remains to be seen whether he can keep that momentum going as liberal activists start to pick apart his long record of public service.

The Biden haul eclipses the previous high mark set by former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who pulled in $6.1 million the first day of his campaign.

Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders raised nearly $6 million over that same period of time, while Sen. Kamala Harris of California pulled in $1.5 million.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.