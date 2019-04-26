PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say an Oregon man who killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter had methamphetamine, alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time.

Toxicology reports for 42-year-old Mark Gago were released Thursday by the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Acting Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sean Hurst said the amount of alcohol in Gago’s system was below the legal limit of intoxication. He said individuals respond differently to meth.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Gago Jan. 19 as he attacked his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter at his family’s rural home near Woodburn.

Before deputies arrived Gago killed Pamela Bremer, Jerry Bremer, his girlfriend, Shaina Sweitzer, and their 9-month-old daughter, Olivia Gago.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner previously said he used an ax and knives in their slayings.

A roommate and the girl survived.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.