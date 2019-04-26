INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Kashuv, who survived the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February 2018, on Friday said teachers should be allowed to carry concealed weapons as part of the solution to combat recent school shootings.

“We cannot afford to wait for the police to respond,” Mr. Kashuv said. “It is essential [not only] that we arm staff — we arm teachers. Let teachers protect their students.”

Mr. Kashuv said courtrooms, airports, banks, and elected officials are protected by guns.

“Why are schools not deserving of the same protection? Why is it that leftist politicians rail for gun control, yet they’re protected by D.C. police who are armed?” he said. “Do our youth not deserve the same protection?”

Mr. Kashuv, who was speaking at the annual “leadership forum” hosted by the National Rifle Association’s legislative-lobbying arm, said the solution to school shootings “is the Second Amendment.”

“We need to get rid of gun-free zones,” he said. “All gun-free zones do is create a soft target, and school shooters know that … so we need to arm our schools. And yes, that includes giving teachers and school staff the ability to carry a concealed weapon.”

Mr. Kashuv also recounted part of his experiences tied to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 that left 17 people dead.

“No one should feel the hopelessness my classmates and I felt in the wake of the shooting. For me, this was a call to action,” he said.

Some of Mr. Kashuv’s classmates have risen to prominence as faces of the gun control movement in the past year, generating a wave of attention and press coverage.

But he said he didn’t think more controls are the answer.

“There is no reason to disarm law-abiding citizens because of the malice” of a few, he said.

