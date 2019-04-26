WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a police officer in suburban Denver was involved in a fatal shooting.

Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department says the officer was investigating a report that someone was acting erratically and throwing rocks outside an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The officer says that when he arrived, the suspect immediately attacked him and tried to grab his gun. The suspect, who was only identified as male, was shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officer also was treated for injuries from the attack and has since been released from the hospital.

No other information was available.

