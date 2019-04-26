SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A man who stabbed to death his wife and 6-month-old son in an Anaheim apartment has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kwame Carpenter, a former Marine, was sentenced Friday. He was convicted of murder with special circumstances in February.

Prosecutors say Carpenter stabbed his wife and son with a butcher knife in 2015 after she discovered he’d been texting another woman and told him to leave.

Twenty-four-year-old Moureen Gathua-Carpenter died at the scene. The boy, Kyan Gathua-Carpenter, died at a hospital.

Carpenter fled but the next morning he was spotted sleeping in a car in a hospital parking lot. He was arrested after a chase when he crashed the car and jumped into a lake in Santa Ana.

