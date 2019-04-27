California police are investigating a shooting Saturday at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego County that has left at least four people injured. Police have detained a man for questioning.

Bill Gore, the San Diego sheriff, said on Twitter that injuries were reported.

Located in the city of Poway roughly 30 miles north of San Diego, the synagogue was scheduled to be hosting a celebration for the last day of Passover on Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

Deputies were called to the scene around 30 minutes later, and a man was subsequently detained for questioned, the sheriff tweeted.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, who was interviewed about 90 minutes after the shooting was reported, said the scene was safe and a suspect was in custody.

“This was definitely someone with hate in their heart — hate toward our Jewish community — and that just will not stand,” Mr. Vaus said on CNN.

At least four people have been transported to hospitals, San Diego’s KGTV reported.

A hospital said it’s treating four people injured in a synagogue outside San Diego but didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

Derryl Acosta, a spokesman for Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital, said the four patients were admitted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Chabad of Poway shooting occurred exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people.

The San Diego Police Department will be providing extra patrols at local houses of worship out of an “abundance of caution,” Chief David Nisleit said.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.