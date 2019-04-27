President Trump said Saturday the shooting at a synagogue in California was an apparent hate crime.

“My deepest sympathies go to the families who were affected,” the president told reporters at the White House. “Looks like a hate crime. Hard to believe … looks like the person was apprehended.”

At least one person was killed and three injured in the shooting in Poway, near San Diego.

The president also tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you!”

