PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Police in southeast Colorado have shot and killed a 31-year-old man after they say he pointed a gun at officers.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Saturday following a lengthy standoff at a house where the man had fled to Friday night.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Pueblo police say the incident began with a traffic stop about 7:15 p.m. Friday. They say the man sped away, slightly injuring one officer in the process.

Police found him armed with a handgun at a house which he refused to leave.

When officers attempted to enter the house he walked outside and was shot by eight officers. The man died at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.