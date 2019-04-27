MINOT, N.D. (AP) - An attorney for one of two former Minot nurses accused of stealing prescribed drugs for hospice patients has asked for a change of plea hearing.

Forty-year-old April Beckler, now of Fargo, and 47-year-old Kim Kochel, of Minot, have pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to theft and endangering a vulnerable adult. Trial has been scheduled for May 6.

The Minot Daily News reports that Beckler’s attorney asked for the plea hearing, which is scheduled Wednesday.

Kochel and Beckler are accused of stealing the drugs between December 2012 and September 2014 while working for Trinity Hospice.

Kochel’s lawyer, Tom Slorby, had asked to be removed from the case because his client cannot pay his fees. Judge Todd Cresap says Slorby must represent Kochel because it is so close to trial.

