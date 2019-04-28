President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Sunday the 2020 team is spending millions to build a foundation of “direct contacts” with voters in states like Minnesota, which eluded the GOP in 2016.

“I can flip that state,” Mr. Parscale told CBS’s Face the Nation, detailing a program that’s compiling tens of millions of voter email addresses and phone contacts, so the campaign can contact them without relying on intermediaries.

He said the campaign will use what information they have to tailor messages to voters — for instance, a voter on “1300 Elm Street” who is interested in immigration will get the message he or she wants, while a neighbor who is interested in tariffs will get information on trade.

Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign raised $30.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, bringing the team’s cash on hand to $40.8 million — far more than President Obama had raised by this point in 2011.

Mr. Parscale said beyond spending on digital contacts and advertising, the campaign will deploy up to 1.6 million volunteers for on-the-ground efforts, up from 700,000 volunteers last time around.

Mr. Trump will also be doing “a lot” of rallies,” he said.

Mr. Parscale said he is focused on retaining Rust Belt and upper Midwest states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, while trying to flip Minnesota.

And he name-checked Colorado and Nevada, two states that opted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I think they’re open for 2020,” Mr. Parscale said.

