President Trump on Sunday again bemoaned the state of immigration laws in the U.S., saying it’s too easy for illegal migrants to leverage the courts and loopholes to remain as family units.

“You have to have Perry Mason involved,” Mr. Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Mr. Trump said he wants Congress to “get off their ass” and reform asylum laws, as many migrants count on the lengthy legal delays to give them a chance to disappear into the shadows as illegal immigrants.

“It’s like pulling teeth dealing with the Democrats,” he said.

Mr. Trump said at the same time, he’d like to help people enter the country legally based on merit and use his promised border barrier to keep out illegal border crossers.

“The wall is going to be great, it’s going to be top of the line,” he said.

Fox News flashed a graphic showing more than 400,000 apprehensions at the border in fiscal 2019 as of April, already exceeding the roughly 396,000 in all of fiscal year 2018.

The number of apprehensions is deemed to be a yardstick for the overall flow of illegal immigrants, so an increase suggests more people are probably getting through, too.

And unlike in previous years, when illegal immigrants were mostly from Mexico, were arrested and quickly shipped back across the border, the new flow of people is mostly children and families from Central America, who take advantage of loopholes in U.S. policy to avoid deportation.

“This is something that’s a relatively new phenomenon for us,” Aaron Hull, the El Paso sector chief for U.S. Border Patrol, told Fox.

Mr. Hull said many of them are looking for a better life in the U.S., rather than fleeing harm.

“They don’t indicate fear of return,” he said. “They indicate they want better opportunity.”

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

