GRAY, Maine (AP) - A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Maine has died, and the driver has been charged with drunken driving.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s department says 40-year-old Samantha Rinaldi, of Gray, died Saturday night at the hospital after being hit by a car in the town where she lived. The driver, 58-year-old Jay Westra, of North Yarmouth, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol. Police say his 11-year-old daughter was in the car. It was unclear Sunday whether he has an attorney.
The crash remains under investigation.
