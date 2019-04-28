CHICAGO — Chicago’s top prosecutor has been subpoenaed to appear in court by a retired appellate judge who’s pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate the handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Sheila O’Brien also subpoenaed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s top deputy and requested that Smollett appear at a hearing on her request.
Foxx was harshly criticized when her office announced it was dropping charges against Smollett that accused the black, gay actor of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago.
Foxx has defended the decision to drop the charges and says she welcomes an independent investigation.
