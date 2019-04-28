LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a man is hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest in downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers got a call about someone shot around 2 a.m. Sunday.
They found the victim, who reportedly is in stable condition at a city hospital.
Police didn’t release the man’s name, age and hometown and no suspect information is immediately available.
