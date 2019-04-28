By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a man is hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers got a call about someone shot around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They found the victim, who reportedly is in stable condition at a city hospital.

Police didn’t release the man’s name, age and hometown and no suspect information is immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide