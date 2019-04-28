The New York Times deleted a political cartoon Saturday after acknowledging that it contained “anti-Semitic tropes,” an episode decried as the latest example of rising anti-Semitism on the left.

The cartoon depicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dog wearing a Star of David leading a blind President Trump, who wore a yarmulke, an image that contained “anti-Semitic tropes,” said the New York Times in a Saturday editor’s note.

“The image was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it,” said the note. “It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.”

Donald Trump Jr. condemned the cartoon that ran in Thursday’s NYT international edition as “disgusting” and “flagrant anti-Semitism,” while CNN’s Jake Tapper said it “just as easily could have appeared in neo-Nazi or ISIS propaganda.”

Seth Frantzman, op-ed editor of the Jerusalem Post, said he wasn’t sure the image shown on social media was real until he found a paper copy of the newspaper at a 24-hour supermarket.

“This is what The New York Times thinks of us Israelis,” he said in a Saturday op-ed. “Even if they subsequently said it was an error, they thought it was okay to print a cartoon showing the US president being blindly led by the ‘Jewish dog’?”

The uproar played out on the same day a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, killing one woman and injuring three other worshipers, in an attack apparently fueled by the suspect’s anti-Semitic and white supremacist beliefs, according to a manifesto posted in part on Heavy.

While such views have long fueled the fringe right, critics worried the NYT cartoon reveals the extent to which the the left’s anti-Israel sentiment has paved the way for the spread of anti-Semitism within the mainstream progressive movement.

“Even if unintentional, the left has normalized anti-semitism under the guise of criticizing US-Israel foreign policy. It is radicalizing people,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican. “NYT was latest example along with their weak-at-best apology.”

Tweeted the Federalist’s David Harsanyi: “Sadly, there’s not much we can do about murderers with manifestos — other than try and defend ourselves. But there is something we can do about the normalization of anti-Semitism in congress and in the f’ing NYT.”

Pic 1: The Jew leads Winston Churchill.

Nazi Germany 1940.



This isn’t new for the NYT. Their obsessive anti-Israel streak often blends into anti-Semitism.



Even if unintentional, the left has normalized anti-semitism under the guise of criticizing US-Israel foreign policy. It is radicalizing people.



The editor’s note was described by some as an apology, although the message did not actually apologize for running the cartoon.

“Apology not accepted,” said the American Jewish Committee in a statement. “How many @nytimes editors looked at a cartoon that would not have looked out of place on a white supremacist website and thought it met the paper’s editorial standards?”

After the Federalist’s Erielle Davidson argued that the newspaper’s editors “don’t care about anti-Semitism. They condone it,” Rabbi Josh Yuter countered that they do recognize it when it comes from the right.

“It’s not that they don’t care about anti-Semitism, it’s that they’ve embraced politicizing anti-Semitism,” he tweeted. “In other words, they only see it when it comes from certain people, not from others.”

Portuguese political cartoonist Antonio Moreira Antunes of the [Lisbon] Expresso drew the cartoon, according to the [U.K.] Daily Mail.

