BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland say four people were stabbed and wounded during a dispute at a Burtonsville restaurant.

Montgomery County police Officer Rick Goodale tells news outlets that authorities were still searching for the attacker as of Sunday morning. He says the attacker is a regular at the restaurant, so “it’s just a matter of tracking him down.” Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.

He says the attacker did not appear to know the victims, and the nature of the Saturday dispute is unclear. He says the victims suffered wounds that were not life threatening. The victims’ conditions were unclear as of Monday.

