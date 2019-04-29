Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke argued Saturday that the country’s immigration laws are forcing illegals into “modern-day bondage.”

Speaking at a Las Vegas event hosted by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, Mr. O’Rourke claimed that illegal immigrants are being forced to live “in the shadows” under constant fear of deportation.

“Immigration — millions living in the shadows, working some of the toughest jobs, lucky to make a minimum wage. Some not even making that,” the former Texas congressman said. “Kept in modern-day bondage, their immigration status used as leverage to keep them down from fully participating in this country’s success and in our economy.

“An economy that works too well for too few and not well enough for most Americans,” he added.

Mr. O’Rourke, who narrowly lost in a bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in November, drew backlash last month after he said he not only opposed President Trump’s border wall, but supported taking down existing fencing in El Paso.

“Absolutely, I’d take the wall down,” Mr. O’Rouke said at the time. “Here’s what we know: After the Secure Fence Act, we have built 600 miles of wall and fencing on a 2,000-mile border. What that has done is not in any demonstrable way made us safer.”

Mr. Trump slammed the former congressman during a phone interview with Fox News on Sunday, saying Mr. O’Rourke’s position on the wall will hurt his chances in 2020.

“So Beto O’Rourke wants to take down the wall, so that means he’s finished,” the president said. “I mean he was finished two weeks ago when he started saying certain very stupid things. Beto O’Rourke has been exposed.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.