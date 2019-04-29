The U.S. has recorded 704 cases of measles so far this year, the largest number of single-year cases in a quarter century, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Health officials documented 78 cases in the last week alone, as federal and state agencies and President Trump himself sound the alarm over a highly contagious diseases that was thought to be eradicated in 2000.

The majority of people reporting infections had not been vaccinated, chipping away at the “herd immunity” that had protected the American populace in recent years.

“We have come a long way in fighting infectious diseases in America, but we risk backsliding and seeing our families, neighbors, and communities needlessly suffer from preventable diseases,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said Monday in a statement encouraging parents to immunize their children.

Measles is a viral disease that typically affects children and is associated with fever and a rash. Its highly contagious, and it can lead to death.

Cases have been confirmed in 22 states this year, with a large concentration in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and Rockland County, New York.

Other notable outbreaks were recorded in New Jersey, Michigan, Georgia, Maryland and Californian counties around Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The latest outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from places such as Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines. The disease then spread among populations with big pockets of unvaccinated persons.

In response, New York City imposed a mandatory vaccine order, issuing violations and fines for people who refuse, while two colleges in Los Angeles quarantined hundreds of students to deal with the spread of the disease.

