A Virginia-based IT staffing and recruiting company has apologized for an “offensive” job posting on LinkedIn and other sites that called for “preferably Caucasian” applicants.

The outrage started early Saturday after Twitter user Helena McCabe posted a screenshot of the job listing, which quickly went viral.

Uh, hey @cynetjobs - what’s with this?



Your job listing for a mid-senior level business development position’s top qualification is “Preferably Caucasian”



How could you POSSIBLY think that’s okay? pic.twitter.com/DPWzpgXqqE — Helena McCabe (@misshelenasue) April 27, 2019

The posting by Cynet Systems, which was spotted across multiple recruiting sites, asked for a “mid-senior level business development” person who is “preferably Caucasian,” WUSA reported.

The company didn’t apologize until late Sunday, tweeting, “Cynet apologizes for the anger & frustration caused by the offensive job post. It does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality. The individuals involved have been terminated. We will take this as a learning experience & will continue to serve our diverse community.”

The company’s CO-CEO Ashwani Mayur issued a second apology Monday afternoon, explaining that the “formerly employed” individuals responsible for the post “went outside of company policy and included an inappropriate requirement in a job listing.”

“The individuals involved in this case were terminated immediately for a significant violation of company policy, and we have already begun a review of all currently existing and upcoming ads to ensure no similar issues exist,” Mr. Mayur wrote, in part. “We are also looking at measures that could help us catch offensive or outside-of-policy ads before they ever go live to ensure this can’t happen again.”

