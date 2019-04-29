NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say the fatal shootings of two men in New Jersey’s largest city do not appear to be connected.

But it’s also not clear what sparked the shootings in Newark.

Essex County prosecutors say the first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near South Ninth Street and South Orange Avenue, when police found 39-year-old city resident Rahman Branch wounded and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The second shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue. Authorities say 32-year-old city resident Nathaniel Mickens was found unresponsive in a car and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in either shooting and no arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.