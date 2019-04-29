The number of illegal immigrants fraudulently posing as families with juvenile children at the U.S. border has soared, authorities reported Monday, saying they’ve opened about 100 investigations and found more than 25 suspected cases in April alone.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it deployed six new teams of agents to the border in the last two weeks to combat smuggling fraud, and it’s already paying off with the number of investigations.

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said he sent the teams down to try to weed out “fake families using forged documents” to game U.S. immigration policy.

Under a policy imposed by a federal judge in 2015, adults who show up at the border with their children are supposed to be held in detention for 20 days or less. That isn’t enough time to hear their immigration cases, so the families are released — and often don’t bother to show up for their deportation cases, instead disappearing into the shadows.

That’s created an incentive for adults to abduct or borrow children to make the journey north, hoping to fool border authorities into believing they are a family.

“ICE along with our partners at CBP, remain committed to protecting children by ensuring they are not used as pawns by individuals attempting to gain entry to the U.S. through fraud,” Mr. Albence said.

Sometimes the fraud is based on adults not being related to the children they’re smuggling, or being relations but not parents.

In other cases parents lie about their children’s ages, claiming they are under 18 when in fact they are adults.

In one April 18 case authorities say they detected a Honduran man traveling with a 7-year-old child. The man presented a false birth certificate for the juvenile, but ICE says he was actually “completely unrelated.”

The man was charged with illegal entry — a misdemeanor — and the child was deemed an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) and turned over to social workers at the federal Health Department.

In another case on April 22 ICE agents identified two men traveling with two people the men claimed were their juvenile sons.

In fact, the two were 23 years old, and were only pretending to be minors.

All four are being prosecuted for visa fraud and for making false statements, ICE says.

The Obama administration had warned federal judges that children would be abducted if they limited family detention to 20 days. The courts rejected those warnings and imposed the 20-day limit, and the abductions have indeed come to pass, officials say.

Top Homeland Security officials have testified to Congress that children are being “recycled,” or brought to the U.S. by one adult, then smuggled back to Central America to be brought again by another adult.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said they found one woman who was paid $1,500 per child to bring them back to Guatemala to be used again in future trips.

“She claimed to do this 13 times,” Ms. Nielsen said in a White House event in February.

The Border Patrol says it’s now begun fingerprinting children, with the permission of parents, to try to crack down on recycling.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.