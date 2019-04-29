MINOT, N.D. (AP) - One of two former Minot nurses accused of stealing drugs prescribed for hospice patients wants to change her plea.
A hearing for 40-year-old April Beckler, who now lives in Fargo, is scheduled for Wednesday. A trial has been scheduled for May 6.
KFGO says Beckler and 47-year-old Kim Kochel have pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to theft and endangering a vulnerable adult. The two are accused of stealing the drugs between December 2012 and September 2014 while working for Trinity Hospice.
