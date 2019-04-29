ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Lawyers for Jarrod Ramos said in a court filing Monday that the 39-year-old Ramos is not criminally responsible “because of a mental disorder.” The filing also says he lacked the “capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.”

Ramos previously pleaded not guilty.

If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he could be confined to a mental health prison facility. A November trial has been set.

Five people were shot to death in the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018. Ramos was indicted on 23 charges in the attack, including murder.

The 39-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.

