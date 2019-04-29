John Singleton died Monday, TMZ reported, hours after several news reports incorrectly said the pioneering black film director was already dead.

The 51-year-old director of “Boyz N the Hood,” “Poetic Justice” and the “Shaft” remake was removed from life support 12 days after suffering a debilitating stroke.

A Singleton family rep told TMZ that Mr. Singleton passed “peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.”

Raised in South-Central Los Angeles, Mr. Singleton burst onto the world cinema scene in 1991 with “Boyz N the Hood,” a film that, while not autobiographical, was about the life and the gang violence he had observed in that neighborhood. It starred Cuba Gooding Jr., then an unknown, and rap star Ice Cube.

He was nominated for Academy Awards for best director, both the youngest person and the first black person to be so honored. His script for “Boyz N the Hood” also was nominated for an Oscar, though Mr. Singleton didn’t win either prize.

The National Film Registry selected “Boyz” for preservation in 2002, just a decade after it was made and kicked off a cycle of urgently realistic movies about young men struggling against violence, poverty and racism in America’s black neighborhoods.

Critic Matt Zoller Seitz, writing on Twitter on Monday, called “Boyz” “a classic, as close to American Neorealism as studio movies get” and named Singleton “one of the most important filmmakers of my generation, a groundbreaker for both African-Americans and people raised working-class (so many wealthy legacies in that industry).”

He cited as one of the film’s highlights the moment “where Doughboy just fades away, like River Phoenix’s character in STAND BY ME. Characteristic of Singleton’s brilliance to draw that link. Two coming-of-age stories, but only one has innocence.”

Mr. Singleton went on to have a lengthy career, directing Janet Jackson in “Poetic Justice,” casting Samuel L. Jackson as the nephew of the legendary detective John Shaft, making the socially-conscious campus film “Higher Learning,” and helming a box-office blockbuster in “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

His high-profile producer credits include the critic favorite “Hustle & Flow” with Terence Howard, the FX hit series “Snowfall” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

He also directed part of the Simpson series, plus episodes of “Empire” and “Billions.”

Mr. Seitz said “he continued to tell stories that drew on his experience—most recently as an exec producer and codirector of the first season of AMERICAN CRIME STORY, about race & politics in LA.”

While Mr. Singleton applauded Hollywood’s greater willingness to make black films, he also criticized the industry for racism for reducing the stories to “product” and for unwillingness to take creative risks with black auteurs.

“They ain’t letting the black people tell the stories,” he said in a 2014 appearance at Loyola Marymount. “They want black people [to be] what they want them to be. And nobody is man enough to go and say that.”

He continued that “the black films now [are] great films. But they’re just product. They’re not moving the bar forward creatively … When you try to make it homogenized, when you try to make it appeal to everybody, then you don’t have anything that’s special.”

