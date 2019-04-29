MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) - A trial is scheduled to begin June 5 for an eastern Iowa woman accused of fraudulently collecting more than $8,400 in unemployment benefits.
Delaware County court records say 29-year-old Laura Heims, of Edgewood, has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of fraudulent practice.
Court documents say Heims received benefits between March 18 and Aug. 25, 2018, despite being employed by Dolgencorp LLC, which operates Dollar General stores.
