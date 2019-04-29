The girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. has joined President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign as a “senior adviser.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, most recently served as vice chairwoman of a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action.

“President Trump has a clear record of accomplishments and promises kept as he continues to Make America Great Again,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “These exceptional additions to the re-election effort will help us take our case to the voters and ensure victory.”

According to the statement, the hiring of Ms. Guilfoyle helps assemble “a world class team of talented individuals to help re-elect Trump.”

Besides Ms. Guilfoyle, the Trump campaign announced four hirings: Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions; Nathan Groth, in-house counsel; Samantha Menh, director of vice presidential operations; and Marty Obst, senior strategist for vice presidential operations.

