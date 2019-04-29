HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - The Democratic mayor of a northern New Jersey town has resigned amid an election violation charge.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said Monday that former Elmwood Park Mayor Francesco Caramagna faces a charge of interfering with the secrecy of the election process.

Caramagna, who resigned Sunday, is accused of filling out some portions of mail-in ballots and primary election ballot certifications.

The 74-year-old, who was elected in November 2017, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on May 22.

Calls to attorneys who may represent Caramagna and to a number listed in his name weren’t immediately returned Monday.

