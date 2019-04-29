OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A north Mississippi woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her infant son.
Local news outlets report 31-year-old Stephanie Henry was arrested after police officers were called before dawn Sunday regarding an unresponsive infant.
Officers tried to resuscitate the boy, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators later arrested Henry. The child’s cause of death has not been released.
A judge set Henry’s bail at $250,000 on Monday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.
