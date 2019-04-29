By - Associated Press - Monday, April 29, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say they’re investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

They say the shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. Monday near 40th and Van Buren streets.

Police say officers were called to the area to look for a suspect who violated an order of protection.

Officers found the suspect walking near a canal with a blanket over him.

Police say the suspect ignored officer’s commanded and appeared to show a gun.

One officer then shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and later died.

The identity of the dead person hasn’t been released yet.

Police say no officers were injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide