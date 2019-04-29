WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are investigating the death of a woman found early in the morning bleeding in a driveway.
Waterbury police say they responded to a call about a person lying in a driveway at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police did not say how the woman died but are investigating her death as a homicide. No arrests have been announced.
The victim’s name was not made public.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.