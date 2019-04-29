HUGO, Okla. (AP) - Residents of an Oklahoma town are demanding answers after police opened fire on a truck, wounding three children and a robbery suspect.

It isn’t clear why two Hugo officers opened fire Friday on the truck that 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith and the children were in. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the children - ages 5, 4 and 1 - have been released from the hospital.

Janice Palmer joined a demonstration in Hugo on Sunday and tells TV station KTEN she’s not placing blame but that the “incident needs to be heard.”

Smith was being held Monday on an aggravated robbery complaint in the jail in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, after being treated and released from a Texas hospital. Records don’t indicate whether Smith has an attorney yet.

