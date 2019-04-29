Prosecutors won a guilty plea Monday from yet another white supremacist stemming from the 2017 Charlottesville riot, the Justice Department announced Monday.



Thomas Walter Gillen came from California to be part of the marches that turned violent — and admitted he intended to incite riots. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to riot.



He admitted to being part of the Rise Above Movement, which prosecutors called a “combat-ready” militia that bills itself as the vanguard of a new white supremacy movement. Gillen is one of four RAM members indicted last year. One of them, Cole Evan White, has already pleaded guilty.



“The First Amendment protects an individual’s or organization’s right to speak, assemble, and espouse political views, but it does not license insensate acts of violence committed under the guise of First Amendment expression,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said in a statement.



The plea comes as Charlottesville is once again back in the forefront of politics.



Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden used the 2017 race-tinged clashes as the centerpiece of his announcement that he’s running for the Democratic nomination to challenge President Trump, saying the president’s reaction to the riots was unacceptable.



Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has again defended his handling, saying his comments that there were good people on all sides of the Charlottesville scene was intended to praise those who were defending a statue of Robert E. Lee, not to support white supremacists.



The Unite the Right rally in August 2017 drew far-right activists from around the country to Charlottesville, where they were confronted by anti-Trump activists who also came from afar. Both sides were determined to make a statement.



Police have been blamed for failing to plan for the situation and for canceling a march on Saturday, spurring clashes by groups from both sides.



One woman was killed after a man who’d marched with the white supremacists plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.



Two state police troopers were killed when their helicopter, which they were using to monitor the situation, crashed.

In the case of Gillen, he and other RAM members took part in the Aug. 11, 2017, tiki-torch march whose images Mr. Biden used in his announcement video. Prosecutors say the march chanted anti-Semitic slogans and Gillen used his torch to beat counterprotesters.

The next day, Gillen and RAM members arrived for the main Unite the Right rally with hands wrapped in athletic tape, ready to rumble. When they entered the park where the rally was to take place they made their way through a group of counterprotesters, where they “pushed, punched, kicked, chocked, head-butted and otherwise assaulted several individuals, resulting in a riot,” prosecutors said.

“These actions were not in self-defense,” the government concluded.



