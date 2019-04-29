INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne LaPierre, the longtime head of the National Rifle Association, said Monday he’s “humbled” by actions by the board Monday that kept him on as its CEO.

He beat back calls the past week for his resignation and survived this first real test in decades to retain control over the gun lobbying group.

“United we stand,” he said in a statement released by the NRA. “The NRA board of directors, our leadership team, and our more than 5 million members will come together as never before in support of our country’s constitutional freedoms.”

The unifying tone was in sharp contrast to the turmoil that embroiled the group this past week during its annual meetings in Indianapolis. Some factions among the NRA sought an overhaul of its leadership, describing allegations of financial mismanagement and that it has strayed from its core mission of gun safety and outdoor pursuits.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.