LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say a suburban Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to fatally strangling her mother last year.

DuPage County prosecutors say 29-year-old Stephanie DeFalco of Lombard pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree murder in the March 20, 2018, death of 61-year-old Judith DeFalco. The state’s attorney’s office says Stephanie DeFalco entered the plea in exchange for prosecutors’ recommendation that she receive a maximum 30-year prison term.

DeFalco has been held in custody since her mother’s death on $3 million bond.

Authorities say DeFalco and her mother had an argument that became physical when DeFalco strangled her mother to death. Prosecutors say after DeFalco killed her mother she stole money, a cellphone and jewelry and fled. She was arrested the next day.

DeFalco is next due in court May 17.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.